Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,800 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

