Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $185.10 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

