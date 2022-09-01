Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SiTime were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,919 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SiTime by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM opened at $106.41 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $104.68 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $2,728,294. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

