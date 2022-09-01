Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,000 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

