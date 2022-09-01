Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,700 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rambus were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $65,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

