Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.