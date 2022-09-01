Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,600 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 237,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.2 %

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

NYSE FBP opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.