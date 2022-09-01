Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $541,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 170.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.6% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,910. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

