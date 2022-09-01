Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

