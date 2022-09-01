Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Alkermes Stock Down 2.4 %

ALKS stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.