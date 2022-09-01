Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $891.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

