Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,996 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.