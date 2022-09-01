Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $44,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

HR stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

