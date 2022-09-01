Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. Hess has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

