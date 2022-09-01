Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $129,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

