HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

HomeStreet Price Performance

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.