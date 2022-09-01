H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $16,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 770.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 423,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 204,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $4,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&R Block Stock Up 0.3 %

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of HRB opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

