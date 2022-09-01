Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.22. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 8,015 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The firm has a market cap of $528.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

