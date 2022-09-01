i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.36 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $207,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $11,196,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in i3 Verticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 43,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

