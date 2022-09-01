Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMRX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Immuneering Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $147.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 4,604.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.