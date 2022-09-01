Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

