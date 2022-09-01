ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.99. ING Groep shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 111,383 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.
ING Groep Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.
ING Groep Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of ING Groep
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.