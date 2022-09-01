ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.99. ING Groep shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 111,383 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

ING Groep Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

