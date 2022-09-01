Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.