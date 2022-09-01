Insider Buying: Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Buys 225,000 Shares of Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £274,500 ($331,681.97).

Shares of Cake Box stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.38. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 428 ($5.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cake Box’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

