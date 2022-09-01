International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

