Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.13 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32.

