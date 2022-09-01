Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

PHO opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

