Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
PHO opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.