Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

