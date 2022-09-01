iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $60.11.

