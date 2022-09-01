iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.