iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $81.38 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10.

