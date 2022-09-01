iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:IYZ opened at $24.75 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

