John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Update

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 988,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

