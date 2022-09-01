John H. Marlow Sells 6,047 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RingCentral Trading Up 0.6 %

RingCentral stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 62.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $3,350,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.