John W. Garratt Sells 4,807 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $237.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

