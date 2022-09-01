John W. Garratt Sells 9,570 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $237.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

