Joseph A. Vitalone Sells 35,372 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

