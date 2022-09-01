JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,574 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $42,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $321.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.17 and a 200 day moving average of $277.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

