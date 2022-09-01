JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in nCino were worth $41,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 688,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in nCino by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.82. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

