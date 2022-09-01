JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.31 Million Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NOW were worth $40,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter valued at $66,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Price Performance

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.12 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

