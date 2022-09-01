JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.80 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $40,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

