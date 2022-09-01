JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $239.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

