JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 38,077 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $46,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $202.54. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.