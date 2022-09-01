Kurt D. Forche Sells 7,425 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

