Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stake Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,235,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,103,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

KYMR opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

