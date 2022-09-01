Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stake Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,235,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,103,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
KYMR opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.26.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.