Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.9 %

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.