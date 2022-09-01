Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.7 %

LVS stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.