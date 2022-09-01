LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after buying an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $20,082,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

LGIH opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $165.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

