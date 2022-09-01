Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells £299,305.22 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45).

Liontrust Asset Management Trading Down 3.1 %

LON:LIO opened at GBX 888 ($10.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 954.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,108.58. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 847 ($10.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($30.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £576.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.69.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Liontrust Asset Management

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.