Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.84.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

